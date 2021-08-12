Cosenza (Cosentina) is a city in Calabria, Italy and its capital. The city centre has a population of approximately 70,000 - this, my travel mongers, is where I was born. So, needless to say, it is close to my heart!!! Let me tell you more about this wonderful place (yes, I will admit it: I am biased).
This old town is the place where the philosophical and literary studies were founded in the Kingdom of Naples, one of the oldest in Europe. To this day, the city remains THE cultural hub, with museums, theatres, libraries, etc.
Catanzaro is a province of the Calabrian region. This vibrant city is both capital of the province and capital of the region of Calabria (you see, the province contains a total of 80 municipalities known as counties ‘comuni’). It borders several provinces: Crotone, Cosenza, Reggio Calabria, and Vibo Valentia, and it also borders the Lonian and Tyrrhenian seas to the east and the west. Catanzaro Lido is the seaside of Catanzaro. It stretches for about five kilometres along the Lonian coast. Catanzaro Lido is considered a true city center on the sea - it has a waterfront ‘lungomare’ of about two kilometres along which is one of THE MOST SPECTACULAR pebble beaches I have ever seen (promise I’m not biased – wink wink).
After wonderful beachy days, one wants to explore the ancient regions. We started with Pizzo, and it is said that this town was founded by colonists from an ancient Greek tribe. The history of Pizzo goes back to 1300s. The name Pizzo translates as either a bird's beak or projecting point. Then we continued to Punta Delle Castella, however I’m told it is really called Le Castella. It's another one of Calabria’s wonders…
Cerisano (this is where my parents are from) dates back to the mid 1200s, and this county (commune) belongs to the Angevin faction of Schiucchi. During the French invasion, they tried, unsuccessfully, to defend the town from the army that marched in from Cosenza. It was then occupied for a short period. Cerisano is found at the foot of the mountain overlooking the valley Cocuzzo. Since the 80s this small town has become touristy. In late August and early September, Cerisano holds all sorts of festivals. During the festivals in various parts of this community, one finds cinema, jazz, theater, classical music, visual arts, and cultural events, and it goes on and on. In the old section of Cerisano is Palazzo Sersale, with the town square (piazza) in front. There are also numerous ancient churches: San Lorenzo, Martyr Saint of Cerisano, as well as Saint Ugolino of San Domenico, Il Carmine, of Santa Maria degli Angeli, and the list goes on and on.
I will stop here but I could go on and on and on… these places may be small however they are UBER RICH in their history! That was my journey for now, my travel mongers...
Until next week...
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.