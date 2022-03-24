Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 6°C. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 2°C. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.