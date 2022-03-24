Picture this: Emerald seas, coves, with white sand and pebble beaches… ahhhh this is Sardegnia, an island that strikes everyone who visits with its natural lights and colours.
Situated in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, Sardegnia is mainly a mountainous region and has exuberant charm with its almost untouched natural surroundings... it's just WOW. So, keep imagining great surfaces still preserved, greenery of all shapes and sizes, then small surprises of areas with some patches of deserts and marshes and so on. I’m telling you it’s just stupendously wonderful!! This "island" is one of the best kept secrets for a destination!! However, once you discover it, not only does it not disappoint but you want to share its pleasures with everyone you know. Sardegnia’s landscape is approximately 1,900 kilometres in length; it's high and rocky, with long stretches of coastline beaches, some wide in shape, some with deep bays, many inlets, and it also has variety of smaller islands off its coast. Proprio un Paradiso!!!
Did you know: This island is an ancient geo-formation?! You see, unlike Sicilia and Italy, it is not affected by the earthquakes. It has few major rivers, the largest being the Tirso, which flows into the nearby sea. Speaking of the sea, it reigns over this region with different hues of blue, green and turquoise colours that migrate into the coves, coasts, and towards the most popular beach resorts. For example, Costa Smeralda (Emerald Coast) with Porto Cervo is uniting the all cultures of ancient traditions with a colourful nightlife. Of course, should you prefer the mountains, then please explore the area of Gennargentu, with its vast mountain range and its spectacular landscapes.
The weather: During the year there are approximately 135 days of sunshine, with a major concentration of rainfall in the winter and autumn, some heavy showers in the spring and snowfalls in the highlands. The average temperature is approx. 11 to 17 °C in January, and during the hot hot summers on the coasts from 23 to 26 °C in July. Rainfall is distribution all over the island, with almost rainless summers however, wet autumns, winters and springs. The rainfalls can be characterized by short but severe thunderstorms, which can cause flash floods, at times. As you can imagine the climate is heavily influenced by the vicinity of the Gulf of Genoa and the relative proximity of the Atlantic Ocean. It can blow quite strongly, but it is usually dry and cool and makes for a traveler’s paradise.
It's a MUST to be DISCOVERED!!
