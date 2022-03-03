Ixtapa (known as Zihuatanejo) is located on the Pacific Coast, lined with beach resorts in the Mexican state of Guerrero (southeastern part of Mexico). Of course, with the development over the years, one will find high-rise hotels, bars and restaurants. Once you arrive in Ixtapa, one can’t help but note that it is a VERY VERY laid-back resort place.
There is plenty to do: The granite rocks of Los Morros de Potosí are a popular dive site, while the Delfiniti Dolphinarium offers the chance to swim with dolphins. There are the usual other activities like: golfing, historical tours, horseback riding on the beaches, snorkeling, water sports, etc... the list goes on and on. One of the things I thoroughly enjoyed was the Ixtapa city and countryside day tour. You get to visit some of Ixtapa's quaint towns, fruit plantations and a traditional tile factory, and you can enjoy a traditional Mexican luncheon in a beautiful hillside restaurant. However, if you just want to rest and do nothing, that option is totally feasible. In fact, it is highly encouraged.
It was my first time there (although I’ve heard about its greatness for years). To my pleasant surprise it did not disappoint! It is the COMPLETE opposite of the hustle and bustle of Cancun. It’s stillness, calmness and quietness. With those breathtakingly beautiful endless views of the coastline, it is really worth its weight in gold. One can easily lose track of time just by looking out into that GORGEOUSLY turquoise of heaven... ahhhhhhh!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
