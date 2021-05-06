I LOVE LOVE LOVE Istanbul! It is a city in Turkey that straddles Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait. Yes, you are reading that correctly: between both continents (bet you had no idea about the Asian part).
In the “Old City” of Istanbul the cultural influences are felt everywhere. Due to the many numerous empires that once ruled there. Oh my God, if one starts "digging" in the history (pun totally intended), you can truly get lost in it! And it is a FASCINATING one!
I invite you to join me on another virtual tour, this time in Istanbul, Turkey!
Let’s start with the district of Sultanahmet. The open-air, Roman-era Hippodrome structures were the site of chariot races for centuries, and at some point, the Egyptians too. Also, the iconic Byzantine Hagia Sophia features a great dome and Christian mosaics. I’m telling you: You FEEL the history. I mean, there is so much to see it almost never ends. Wherever you start your tours, you become engulfed in its breathlessly endless culture. When I was there, I kept thinking, "OMG, I can’t keep up with all this wonder!!"
There are many must-see places, and one of them is the Suleymaniye Mosque. A marvel to visit, it is often referred to as the iconic Blue Mosque. Another must-do is renting a boat or yacht to view the infamous Bosphorus Bridge - what a DELIGHT to see in the evenings! You can then go explore the Archaeological Museum, which is just sublime.
There is the Topkapi Palace, a historic Ottoman-era palace with such amazing history. You will note as you visit these spectacularly iconic spots just how complex the Turkish history is with the rest of Europe. WOW, to live in that era would have been EPICLY SUBLIME!
Okay, let’s continue this virtual tour to another MUST: the GRAND BAZAAR. OMG it is OVERWHELMINGLY GRAND! You can easily get lost there - you'll find everything that is authentic, exotic and unique. When you go, be prepared with money and your negotiation skills. You will be charmed by it all.
Okay, okay, enough of my talking about the virtual tour - how about us actually doing the tour? Here you go my Travel Mongers - enjoy!!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
