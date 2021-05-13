This is, by far, STILL THE HOTTEST place to visit in the travel world. Regardless of whether you’re passing through to Europe on a leisure or business trip, the world wants and need to go there – it is a BUCKET LIST destination!
Did you know: The Republic of Iceland is a Nordic island country in the North Atlantic Ocean. It has a population of 330,000 and an area of 103,000 square kilometres, making it the most sparsely populated country in Europe. The capital and largest city is Reykjavík. Its surrounding areas in the southwest of the country are home to over two-thirds of the population. As you can see, it is a Nordic island nation. It is defined by its dramatic landscape with volcanoes, their many hot springs and endless lava fields, and massive glaciers that protect the national parks.
A Marvel & Phenomenon: Reykjavik, which runs on geothermal power and is home to the National and Saga museums, traces back to Iceland’s Viking history. This volcanic island is geologically active. The interior consists of a plateau characterised by sand and lava fields, mountains, and glaciers, while many glacial rivers flow to the sea through the lowlands. Iceland is warmed by the Gulf Stream and has a temperate climate, despite a high latitude just outside the Arctic Circle. Its high latitude and marine influence still keeps summers chilly, with a “tundra-type” climate. Many people refer to this wonderful place as “Mars” on earth (how and why the Vikings settled here is a wonder in itself – WOW!).
What to experience: Must-experiences/visits are: The Blue Lagoon, the hot springs, and crossing the bridge between the two continents connecting Europe and North America, helicopter rides, hiking, the Aurora lights (during the right time of the year), and much much more. Please keep in mind this destination is for the die-hard adventurer/explorer/outdoor traveller.
A bit of History: According to Landnámabók, the settlement of Iceland began in the year 800AD when the Norwegian chief Ingólfr Arnarson became the first permanent settler on the island. Then, during the following centuries, Norwegians and Scandinavians immigrated to Iceland, bringing with them thralls of Gaelic origin. The island was governed as an independent commonwealth, following a period of civil uncertainty. Iceland conceded to Norwegian rule, then later under Denmark’s rule, during which a distinct Icelandic national identity emerged. This eventually started an independence of the republic. To survive this newly-found independence, Iceland relied largely on fishing and agriculture, and was amongst the poorest in Europe. Industrialisation of the fisheries brought prosperity, and Iceland became one of the wealthiest and most developed nations in the world. Icelandic culture is founded upon the mixed heritages of the past. Most Icelanders are descendants of Germanic and Gaelic settlers. Icelandic, a North Germanic language, is descended from old Norwegian dialects. The country's cultural heritage includes traditional Icelandic cuisine, Icelandic literature and medieval sagas.
This is a MUST to experience.
Reference websites: www.visitreykjavik.is and Wikipedia.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
