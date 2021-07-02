Yes folks, I’m resharing with you my wonderful adventures in Vietnam.
Talk about being/feeling out of this world! First time in ASIA and, gosh, did I feel I was out of it…
Please do not miss understand, I LOVED LOVED it there… it was, however, a TRULY different travel experience.
The plane ride, although comfortable, and was quite long (I’m talking from the arrival to YUL’s airport till the Hotel in Hanoi) I flew Air China to Beijing for 13 hours straight - once at Beijing airport I needed to wait 4½ hours for my connection to Vietnam’s Hanoi Airport, which, by the way, was an additional 4¼ hour flight. Needless to say, I was exhausted after being up for 30+ hours straight. As if that was not enough, what was mind-blowing about this “going to the other side of the world trip” is how I lost days going and somehow gained them back returning.
Example: I left the in the PM from YUL on a Sunday and arrived in Hanoi on the Tuesday in the AM (what happened to Monday?!? - pouf, it disappeared somehow). However, on the other hand, when I left Hanoi via the same route, I had arrived just in reverse: left on the following Sunday and arrived in YUL on the same day Sunday. It is quite mind-boggling (try wrapping your head around that)… I digress…
Once in Hanoi (Vietnam), WOW, immediately I felt culture shocked. Side note: I’m pretty flexible and I adjust to any kind of environment. However, this, my friends, was off-the-scales different for me.
To continue the tale of my journey, we were all collected in a greyhound-like bus and brought to the hotel, which (BTW) was approximately 2½ to 3 hours away...
Once we arrived at our destination WOW (I repeat) - it was truly like what you see on TV or in a movie. We checked in, refreshed, and BOOM: we were immediately taken on a tour in Hanoi's Old Quarter. named the charming capital, then went on a relaxing cruise in Halong Bay, a Unesco World Heritage Site. We had a healthy, wonderful lunch, explored some rural areas cruising in lush greeneries, and explored infamous tunnels, etc. My pictures will show you my adventures..
In a nutshell, Vietnam is truly a special journey. You can design this trip with off-beat experiences and/or by the book tours. It’s truly a world to explore. Hike along the splendid landscapes or explore the rice fields on terraces or visit the colourful market in Bac Ha… there is MUCH to be discovered, so go and immerse yourselves in this wonder. I will definitely be BACK!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
