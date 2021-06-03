Vibrant local culture can be found in Guatemala - you can expect happy smiles from the locals, and I’ve never met such uber-polite people… OMG… The local Maya culture is truly distinct and its history dates back thousands and thousands of years. I’m telling you: Once you arrive there, you’ll notice brightly colored textiles, handcrafted goods, and decorations that distinguishes this culture from what you might expect in Central America.
Anyway, with over 23 different spoken languages in the country, your experience here is bound to be unique. BOOM!!! Oh, and one MUST MUST go to Mercado Central in Guatemala City - there you will get lost (happily) exploring all the textiles, food stalls, and experiences of this type of market, where you can see smell and taste the fresh food.
Guatemala is a food experience with delicious cuisine. Since agriculture is also one of Guatemala’s biggest industries, fresh food is never an issue. And, with so many visitors to boot, Guatemala’s culinary industry is also growing and adapting to different tastes and flavours. You can find cooks from all over the world grilling spiced meats, whipping up typical Guatemalan food, and some chefs even rolling fresh sushi in places like Antigua and Panajachel. One can also find delicious Italian-made pizzas. Are you hungry yet? While there, I saw the people of Guatemala working the fields with their hands and no farming equipment - just plain old farming tools. They were picking and bagging their fruits and vegetables., which, in turn, get sold on the roadsides or in marketplaces. Talk about freshness! I can attest: The flavors of the food are YUMMO and I truly enjoyed it.
Traditions have a special meaning in Guatemalan culture, and you will see owls everywhere in Antigua. These owls, known as "Tecolotes," represent luck, prosperity, and abundancies. It is also available in ceramic forms as piggy banks. Another interesting fact is that the number 13 is sacred and a good luck number for the Mayans!
In conclusion, I will say that, before I visited this amazing place, I had some misconceptions about going. And believe me: Antigua is really safe to walk the streets. Like any tourist location you must take precautions (it’s a general rule). But it is A MUST VISIT!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.