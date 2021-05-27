Guatemala’s tourism industry has grown and is still growing with its infrastructure. Already there are talented and reliable DMC’s or Tour Operators whom speak English, so there are no concerns regarding getting your plans across and fulfilled. There are more and more professionals who love what they do and are excited to “show off” their magnificent country. Just take the time and enjoy each moment with those picturesque locations - a truly unforgettable experience!!
Easy & Safe tours and transportation. Nowadays with the internet (yes, they have it) you can coordinate most aspects of your trip with local certified tour guides. Or, if you wish, you can connect with Guatemala’s travel agencies, whom are easy to reach. However, there are some that allow you to book transport through their website (modernism!). You can book last-minute trips or adventures in advance. The majority of these agencies have a 24-hour phone number in case you need to make last-minute cancellations or modifications, etc.
Opportunities are endless. Once you’re in amazing Guatemala, it is the perfect place as a wellness adventure and/or romantic destination. Spend your first days by either receiving spa treatments, or simply relaxing or hiking the volcanos near one of many beautiful resorts. A change of routine is guaranteed. Create a memorable adventure for you and your loved ones by seeing and experiencing things you never would have imagined. What are these exciting adventurous activities, you ask? Worried about getting bored? Well, this country boasts a wide variety of outdoor and adventure activities, including hiking, kayaking, scuba diving, zip-lining, and even paragliding. You can also "get lost" in the jungles of Northern Guatemala by exploring the world-famous Tikal Mayan ruins. In addition to loads of tours and other excursions, coordinating trips is super easy and the possibilities are unlimited!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
