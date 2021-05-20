There is nothing like a great adventure. Seriously, and within reason, to have an adventure in my books is reason enough.
Allow me to explain...
Awhile back I visited Guatemala and discovered a WONDERFUL country!!!
Let’s begin with the SUBLIME natural surroundings. True, Guatemala is a relatively small country - the landscape options range from sandy Caribbean beaches to high volcanic peaks. You can find lush green forests and jungles, and beautiful lakeside settings with spectacular sunsets on the Pacific. Whatever the backdrop you’re yearning for, Guatemala has it.
In addition to beautiful natural wilder settings, Guatemala also offers a number of unique spaces with the perfect location for your stay. In fact, some of Guatemala’s hotels are found on the "best hotels lists" in Central America and the Caribbean. How about staying at a lakeside villa with views of the three majestic volcanoes? Or if you're thinking about a more rustic experience, stay in a colonial town with ancient ruins scattered about.
It’s affordable. YES, your money goes a long way there. You can expect to spend half the money you would spend on typical all-inclusive resorts. So instead of cutting important "wants," you can have it all in a country where you can get more bang for your buck.
The weather. Well, it’s pristine. What I mean is that it is known as “The Land of Eternal Spring”. This means you can plan ahead for your get away. November to May is known as the “dry season”, with temperatures between 21-27° Celsius during the day, and it cools down to the 16° in the evening. Then, from about May to October, the rainy season takes place, however, don’t be discouraged by the name - most times the rainy season is for an hour or two, and then the afternoons produce beautiful sunsets to finish the day. Of course, with this rain comes the lush, green colours of the trees with other assorted plant life.
Looking for something a little warmer? Then head south towards the beaches of Monterrico or go east to Livingston for an unforgettable seaside. You can also find uber warm temperatures in the dense jungles of Petén or the salty shores of Rio Dulce.
Stay tuned for the more next week...
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
