Guadalajara is a city in western Mexico. It’s known for tequila and mariachi music, both born in Jalisco, and the state of which Guadalajara is the capital. Guadalajara’s historic center is dotted with colonial plazas, landmarks and famous murals by painter José Clemente Orozco. Click here for more.
When I started planning my discovery trip to Guadalajara a few years back, I soon realized it will be a mix of cultural adventures. What I mean is that even though Guadalajara is bursting with history and colonial culture, it is a history buff's haven. The inland has many attractions that are in the city's historic centre and in the neighbouring city of Zapopan. One can explore the museums, parks, and churches alongside, and then see some bullfights. For those that want some quiet moments and/or adventures, you can travel approximately one hour out of the city and find yourself in paradise and/or in the adventurous jungle. Yes, just outside of this bustling city you can relax in spectacularly well-kept historic haciendas or, if you need some jungle adventure, then this is the place for you too. Well, there are plenty of activities to choose from. Examples: ziplining, mountain climbing, hiking, horseback riding, rappelling, and I’m just naming a few (this is AWESOME for thrill-seekers). Around the city there are many remote places that cater to all kinds of activities and wants at different levels. Suggestion: Start early in the day and get lost in the entire scope of adventures or serenity. You will see: it’s EXHILARATING.
Nearby are some small towns to discover. For instance, in Tlaquepaque and Tonala, one will find Mexican artisans create an abundance of authentic crafted items. Fun fact: this is also where the Mariachis started.
However, one MUST visit the town of Tequila. YES, this where the original tequila is produced at the Foro José Cuervo. Remember: If it comes from anywhere else it is NOT the real thing. Once there you NEED do a walk through to see the process and visit the entire facility, and you will then learn to respect and understand why there is only one TEQUILA in this world.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.