In August, we enjoyed the spectacular adventure of the sea and mountain in our own province of Quebec, yes, my virtual journey through Canada now continues on to my beloved Quebec.
This spot has been recognized by National Geographic Traveler as one of Canada’s 50 places to visit in your lifetime. And believe me when I tell you: I FINALLY got to go!!! I'd been wanting to go to Gaspésie for over 30 years now. And thanks to COVID, the opportunity finally presented itself to explore it!
Here is a virtual tour.
The car ride from Laval is a good 10 hours, so plan ahead. I’m telling you: once that infamous rock comes into view, it is SPECTACULAR! No wonder it is deemed a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Be still my heart! Chaleur Bay is one of the most beautiful bays in the world.
This long peninsula surrounded by the waters the of Estuary and Gulf of St. Lawrence is just breathtaking. I TOTALLY get the attraction to visitors. The fantastic contrasting landscapes range from country sides to mountains overlooking the sea. Also renowned for its warm hospitality, Gaspésie has a population of about 140,000 people spread out along the coast and in the Matapédia Valley. The main road, #132, which forms a loop of about 900 kilometres, is THE iconic road trip. Depending on where you are coming from, there are many breathtaking ways to get to the Gaspé Peninsula.
Bucket list destination for sure!!!
Here's another virtual tour.
Surrounded by the sea and mountains, Gaspésie is ideal for kayaking, short or long hikes, and cycling excursions. The nature of Gaspésie is truly exceptional. This region is home to one of the most beautiful bays in the world and offers several national parks. The culture can be experienced through local fresh cuisine and regional arts and crafts.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.