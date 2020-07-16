Hello, my travel mongers. How are you all doing? Yes, I’m back and ready to re-share some of my adventures – virtually.
When I was thinking about what to write with this pandemic still lingering over us, I thought, why not share my experiences of good old CANADA (since technically we cannot yet go anywhere else in the world)
How about I start with when I went all the way to the ‘60th North parallel’
Interesting fact: aka North of 60: It's the mainland boundary between the northern territories of Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut to the north, and the western provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba to the south.
When I mention the Yukon, I always relate it to an ALMIGHTY place on this earth!! Why, you may ask? Well, I cannot explain it you: you just "feel" it when you get there.
There is not much known about this part of our country. Well, YES it’s wild, YES it has mountains, YES the waters and rivers are pristine, and YES the population is quite sparse. This part of the country is known to be “larger than life”.
The most popular activities are: dogsledding, water expeditions, hiking, and, of course, salmon fishing. After all it is the GREAT outdoors at its FINEST.
OH, and let us NOT forget the infamously spectacular northern lights known as Aurora Borealis. If you are lucky enough to see them count your blessings. I say this because I unfortunately did not get to see them, so it's definitely worth another visit.
Whitehorse: This is the capital and largest city of the Yukon. It was “incorporated” in the 50s and has an approximate population of 28,000. The downtown core is surrounded by two shores: the mighty Yukon River that originates in British Columbia and meets the Bering Sea in Alaska.
Interesting fact: The city was named after the White Horse Rapids for their resemblance to the mane of a white horse near Miles Canyon, before the river was dammed. Because of the city's location in the Whitehorse Valley, the climate is milder than other comparable northern communities such as Yellowknife. At this latitude, winter days are short and summer days have 20 hours of daylight. It is reported by Guinness World Records that this city also has the least air pollution in the world!
Dawson City: OMG OMG OMG! This, folks, is THE quaintest little town in the Yukon, with one impressive history. I was informed that there is a population of approximately 1,500 during tourist season. Dawson City is where the era of the Klondike Gold Rush was. Yes, it all began in the late 1800s, and I’m telling you: once you arrive there, you immediately (and I MEAN immediately) are transported back into the wonderful wild wild west era... it's just splendid and a must-see.
