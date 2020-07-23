Hello my Travel Mongers,
Let’s continue to discover another northern part of our country: Yellowknife, a wonderful place in our Northwest Territories of Canada! It is the capital and largest community of the Northwest Territories, and is located on the northern shore of Great Slave Lake approximately 400 kilometres south of the Arctic Circle, on the west side of the bay. Did you know it was named after a local "Dene Tribe" once known as the "Copper Indians" or "Yellowknife Indians."
Yellowknife quickly became the centre of economic activity in the NWT, and the has been the capital since 1967. It has an approximate population of 23,000. As gold production began to wane, Yellowknife shifted from being a mining town to a centre of government services in the 1980s. However, the discovery of diamonds in this paradise changed everything.
Houseboats: Jolliffe Island sits in Yellowknife Bay and is public land under the city’s jurisdiction. The island is surrounded by a community of houseboats that have been living off the grid since 1978. The relationship with the city is complex and often strained as the houseboats are popular with sightseers. These neighbourhoods of trailer homes are wonderful!! Most are prefab modular homes that don’t require concrete foundations, but they are expensive because everything has to be imported due to the remote location. However, despite this, there is a lack of land to develop due to the land claims with First Nations and hence, why no expansion can be done - all homes/cabins are leased in the outskirts of the city limits.
Make no mistake about it: it is a MUST VISIT destination. There are TONS of things to do/discover in the spectacular place called northern paradise:
- Back Bay Cemetery - pioneer graveyard
- Bank of Toronto - log cabin bank
- Canadian Pacific Airlines Floatbase
- Old Town float plane base
- Snowmobiling/hiking on GREAT Slave Lake
- Fireweed Studio/Old Town Glass Works
- Giant Mine log cabin
- Viewing of the Northern Lights
- Old Fort Providence - first trading post in the region
- Weaver & Devore Trading
- The Wildcat Cafe – infamous and longest serving restaurant
Here is the virtual link.
Here is another link to help you plan a trip of a lifetime.
