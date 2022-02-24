What is this: It is 1.5-million-acre wetlands preserve on the southern tip in the state of Florida. There are a wide range of ecosystems to explore in the Everglades, including coastal mangroves, sawgrass marshes, and pine flatwoods, and hundreds of animals live here.
Outdoor activities: This National Park is the third largest park in the lower 48 states, covering 3900 square kilometers, so, as you can image there is NO shortage of activities for everyone. The wide choice of activities range from hiking, canoe and kayaking, to biking, fresh and saltwater fishing, and camping in the ultimate wilderness. If you want to see what's special about the Everglades, you have to get out of the car. Take a uber quiet walk down one of the boardwalk trails, or, a tram ride through Shark Valley, and/or a boat tour of Florida Bay or go straight to the Ten Thousand Islands, which will let you experience the Everglades firsthand. And then with patience and luck you might get a glimpse of wading birds, deer (yes deer), or the park's most sought after residents: alligators and snakes!
Glimpse of some of the activities:
Biking options: The best bicycling areas are at Shark Valley, the Snake Bight Trail near Flamingo, and along the Long Pine Key Nature Trail (you will not regret it!).
Hiking: In addition to short interpretative trails, there are some longer hiking trails in the park (make sure you are properly dressed for a hike).
Bird watching: Whether you spot a blue heron or an entire flock of roseate spoonbills, bird-watching is one of the most rewarding activities in the Everglades (word of warning: watch out for them four legged critters).
Boating: Most of the park is only accessible by water, which, in turn, makes boating a GREAT option to experience the Everglades. One can also take in a few different tours that leave from Flamingo and/or the Gulf Coast. Boating brings you closer to the park's wild wonders (watch out: SNAP).
Canoeing & Kayaking: Gliding silently in a canoe or kayak gives you a wonderful vantage point on the wildlife and vegetation of the Glades. You might even sneak up on a 'gator! The waterway is 160km long and it takes approximately 7-10 days by canoe or kayak, however, there are marked shorter trails that exist.
Fishing: My Husband’s FAVORITE, the Everglades Park is a popular spot for saltwater and freshwater sport fishing. Boats can be chartered. Be sure to check a visitor center for park fishing regulations and closed areas (splish-splash).
Geocaching: Yes, geocaching is a real-world outdoor treasure hunt. Players locate hidden containers, called geocaches, using GPS-enabled devices and share their experiences online (it’s just crazy fun).
The Everglades: another MUST experience!
