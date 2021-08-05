Here we are at the final stretch of our travels. From the relaxing Lake Como, we head over to explore Venice. We spent three days on the Lido di Venezia. We stayed in the Lido and parked our car on the street in front of our hotel. The Lido is often missed by tourist traveling to Venice, but is an island strip with homes, restaurants, and shops. It is also the only island you can bring your car. This is where locals tend to live. We bought a three-day vaporetto pass, which included buses on the Lido. The vaporetto, basically boat buses, are a fun way to go island hoping in Venice. We explored Piazza San Marcos and the main island, which is filled with alleyways and bridges you can spend hours meandering and never get bored.
Virtual tour link for Venice.
We explored “Il Museo della Musica”, where the exhibit was fascinating, and the backdrop of the museum’s hall was an art exhibit in of itself. We took a day trip and visited the islands of Murano to see the glass blowing center and then off to Burano known for its delicate lace and colorful homes. I had been to Burano over 22 years earlier, and was slightly sad to not see the little old women sitting in groups outside the lace shops gossiping while doing their part of the lace process and then passing it on to their neighbor to continue with her specialty version of lacing. These days, lots of lace here is no longer done in the old way and is imported. So, buyer beware. The island is still magical with its colorful homes lined with canals. Venice is a place you should allow yourself to wander without mapping it out too much, as you are going to stumble onto beauty in every corner.
Virtual tour link for Murano.
Once done in Venice, we were off to spend our last few days in Rome. Upon arriving in Rome, we dropped our bags at the hotel, and then brought our car rental back. We spent our last few days walking everywhere, the Colosseum, Circus Maximus, Bocca della Verita, the Spanish steps, Trevi fountain and the list goes on. During our time there, every evening, we made a stop to get a shaved ice called a Grattachecca at the over 100-year-old stand run by the grandson of the original owner. It is located by the Tiber called Grattachecca Alla Fonte D’Oro. The shaved ice is coated with fresh squeezed lemon juice and multiple combinations of artisanal fruit syrups. If you are in Rome, one evening skip the gelato and give these guys a visit, you will not regret it. By the time we had to go home, Rome was feeling like a second home. Our driver picked us up and off we went to the airport to head back home.
Virtual tour link to Rome.
Once again thanks for allowing me to share this Daniela. Loving to travel (as you) and reliving our adventures and pictures with you and your Travel-Monger readers!!
Hope these virtually visits at these beautiful locations are giving them, and you a mini travel fix through our eyes. Until next time!! Ciao a Presto!!
Your travel buddy, Patricia Micheletti
