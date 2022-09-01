Yes folks - so what’s soooo special about Detroit?
Well, I didn’t know and wanted to find out… Boy did I ever….
First off, it’s known as "Motor City" because it's the birthplace of the modern automobile industry, with "museum like" spaces found all over and, of course, visitors going to the infamous Henry Ford Experience place and the majestic General Motors towers. WOWOW!
However, I quickly found out that Detroit is much more than just an automobile heaven. This is where the Motown and Rock n Roll music scene began. That is right: Berry Gordy Junior started Motown Records there! And if that isn’t enough, it is THE birthplace of Techno Music (what?!!).
Ok, now let’s address the elephant in the room: is it a safe place to live? I will share I felt completely SAFE during my visit. I was informed that the crime-scene is declining, and the city is experiencing a rebirth. Folks, I must say: I felt this…
What else should we know about the Motor City?
Well, we covered the car situation, and we also know that many musicians started there. But did you know it was the first to build a concrete highway, with a four-way three-colored traffic light? In other words, the world’s first urban freeway (what!?!).
Yes, folks, there is the Windsor Tunnel, the first traffic tunnel between two nations (USA – CANADA). There is another option to cross: the Ambassador Bridge, which links Windsor, Ontario, Canada to Detroit, Michigan, USA. I was informed that this is THE busiest bridge linking these two countries.
For all you sports fans out there, it is THE home to the Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings, and Lions.
Their official motto is: “Speramus Meliora; Resurget Cineribus," which is Latin for, “We hope for better things; it shall rise from the ashes.”
To me it has! It was definitely worth the trip….
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.