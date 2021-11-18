Location: I fell in love with Charlevoix, a region located in Quebec approximately a 4-hour drive from Montreal. It is situated in the northern shore of the Saint Lawrence River and the Laurentian Mountains region of the Canadian shield. The cool and dramatic landscape includes rolling hills, fjords and bays; and, believe it or not, this region was also designated a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1989. WOW… when you go there you will see why.
Little bit of history: The region was named after Pierre Francois-Xavier de Charlevoix, a French explorer and historian that traveled through this region in the 18th century. The community of La Malbaie (translated means "bad bay") was known as the first resort area in Canada (imagine that). For much of its history, Charlevoix was home to a thriving summer colony of wealthy Americans.
Fun Fact: The topography of this region was dramatically altered by a meteorite impact that occurred 400 million years ago, creating the infamous Charlevoix crater. YES: crater. The impact created the fifty-mile-wide crater that is the heart of Charlevoix’s region, ranging from just west of Baie-Saint-Paul to just east of La Malbaie. To date, the area inside the crater is home to 90% of Charlevoix residents and is a very pastoral setting by comparison to what it could have been.
All to say, this place is AWESOME should you want a soulful Zen kind of getaway. This is the place. The altitude, fresh air, greenery, bike/walking paths, and the wonderful drives you can take along the mountains... ahh, it’s truly peaceful and refreshing (pun totally intended). Besides your R&R, a must-visit is the Biosphere - OMG, the history of the astronomy there is sublime. There is so, so much to learn and it is so, so interesting.
And, of course, for the foodies: GOSH, you must must try the local cuisine. You will want more and more. I mean, the finesse of the local chefs are magnifique.
