Not much is known about this part of our country. The Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada, has wild, mountainous splendor, and the population is quite sparse. This part of the country is known to be “larger than life.” Popular here is dog-sledding, water expeditions, hiking, and, of course, salmon fishing. After all, it is the GREAT outdoors at its BEST. And let’s not forget the infamously spectacular Northern Lights known as Aurora Borealis, which are sometimes seen in the nighttime skies (unfortunately I did not get to see them... definitely worth a second visit).
Interesting fact: The 60th parallel (North of 60) constitutes the mainland boundary between the northern territories of Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut to the north, and the western provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba to the south.
Whitehorse is the capital and largest city of Yukon. It was “incorporated” in 1950; total area population was 27,889 as of 2013. The downtown core is surrounded by two shores: the Mighty Yukon River, which originates in British Columbia, and that meets the Bering Sea in Alaska.
Interesting fact: The city was named after the White Horse Rapids for their resemblance to the mane of a white horse, near Miles Canyon, before the river was dammed. Because of the city's location in the Whitehorse valley, the climate is milder than other comparable northern communities such as Yellowknife. At this latitude, winter days are short and summer days have 20 hours of daylight. Whitehorse, as reported by Guinness World Records, is the city with the least air pollution in the world (yes, I did feel the difference and it was wonderful!).
Dawson City is a quaint little town in the Yukon, with a mighty history and at last count a population of approx. 1,300 (2011). Dawson City, NOT to be confused with Dawson’s Creek, was the centre of the Klondike Gold Rush era. It all started in 1896 - this changed the First Nations camp into a thriving city of 40,000 by 1898. However, as quickly as it came, it was all over by 1899. Once Dawson was “incorporated” in 1902, the population then went lower to 5,000. Ahhhh, one arrives there and you immediately feel you’ve stepped back into that wonderful historical era. Just splendid. A must-see.
Yellowknife is the capital city and largest community of the Northwest Territories, located on the northern shore of Great Slave Lake, approximately 400 km south of the Arctic Circle, on the west side of Yellowknife Bay.
Interesting fact: It’s named after a local Dene tribe once known as the “Copper Indians” or “Yellowknife Indians” (now referred to locally as the Yellowknives Dene or First Nation). They traded tools made from copper deposits near the ArcticCoast. The current population is ethnically mixed.
Yellowknife quickly became the centre of economic activity in the NWT, and was named the capital of the Northwest Territories in 1967. However, with the discovery of diamonds in the north, this shifted everything. Nothing can beat what Mother Nature offers... it’s just worth the trip!
