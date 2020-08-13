Saskatchewan is a Canadian province that is known for its prairie landscapes; basically, the grassland covers its southern plains, and the north is the rugged rock of the Canadian shield plateau, with forests, rivers, and lakes.
Here is a virtual tour of Saskatchewan.
In Saskatchewan. there are two "main" cities here: Regina (the capital) and Saskatoon (a city straddling the south Saskatchewan River).
Let’s start with Regina...
Contrary to popular belief, it’s actually a very serene place in our great country and, yes, while it may be in the heart the flatlands, there are many nice places to visit. It's quite historic in its own right.
Did you know that the Royal Saskatchewan Museum has exhibits on Canada’s Aboriginal peoples and native animals? Also, the MacKenzie Art Gallery is brimming with local and global artwork. And then there are hands-on displays filled with lakeside Saskatchewan artefacts. To boot, people do not realize that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police headquarters and training is there!
Here is a virtual tour of Regina.
Then there is Saskatoon, a city south of the Saskatchewan river in the north along the riverside of Meewasin Trail is Wanuskewin Heritage Park. It has exhibitions exploring indigenous culture. On the southern trail’s stretch, you will learn that native wildlife inhabits the prairie grasslands of Beaver Creek’s conservation area, and east of this river is the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo, which has manicured gardens and a children’s zoo. It's GREAT to discover!!!
Here is a virtual tour of Saskatoon.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
