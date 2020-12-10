After a full day of sightseeing on the road to Jasper, we were glad to arrive at our cozy, tiny and charming log cabin, located along the Athabasca River, with gorgeous views of the Rocky Mountains. Here is a wrap-up of our activities during our 3-day stay in Jasper.
The following morning, we were off to the Jasper Skytram, which is an aerial tramway on the mountain. It is the highest and longest guided aerial tramway in Canada! It goes to a height of 2,263 meters above sea level in only 7.5 minutes. From there, we planned to hike to the summit of Mount Whistler, which has an elevation of 2,463 meters. Unfortunately, mother nature had a different plan for us. Because of very high winds, the Skytram could not operate. We were given tickets for the following day, but to our big disappointment, the winds were still very strong so our Skytram ride and hike did not take place.
We decided to go paddle boarding as it was a beautiful sunny day. We did so on Annette Lake and Edith Lake. These lakes are both close by. The blue-green color and the crystal-clear water was simply amazing. As well as the stunning views of the grandiose limestone mountains.
We even went for a quick dip in Edith Lake. Very refreshing and not as cold as I expected.
For our final day, we hiked the Maligne Canyon, which is one of the deepest river canyons found in the Canadian Rockies. This scenic hike has an abundance of waterfalls and underground stream outlets. It was amazing to see and hear the powerful rush of the cascading waterfalls. Nature’s work of art carved in the limestone mountains and gorges, simply spectacular! After our hike, we were off to admire the views of Medicine Lake.
As we approached the lake, we realised that this area and the slope of the mountains along Medicine Lake was the location struck by a huge wildfire in July 2015. It was devastating to see that most of the fir forest was burned. According to reports, approximately 12,000 acres were burned. Regardless, Medicine Lake is still beautiful. During the summer, because of the huge amount of glacial melt water, the lake is an icy blue green colour. It was nice to sit back and enjoy the sunshine on the water’s edge.
@Les Escapades de Dora et Alain for all our videos on this destination.
Dora Paventi, Retired & enjoying life travelling the world.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.