After spending a wonderful week in Canmore and Banff, we took to the road for a 310-kilometre scenic drive to Jasper on the iconic Icefields Parkway. This road took us through picturesque mountains and striking lookout spots during our road trip. It takes roughly 3,5 hours from Canmore to Jasper, but we wanted to take advantage of the many splendours of nature, so we made a day of it and we were not rushed. It took approximately 6 hours to get to our final destination. Here is a look at our favourite lookout spots.
So our first stop was the magnificent Bow Lake, which is located along the Icefields Parkway, very easily accessible, with ample parking. This lake is located at an altitude of 1920 meters surrounded by the Canadian Rockies. The ice-blue color of Bow Lake and the panoramic views surrounding it was stunning.
Next was the impressive Athabasca Glacier, by far my favorite lookout spot! Upon arriving, there was plenty of parking and not many people. We made the quick trek to get as close as was permitted to the massive glacier. I was in awe! I had never seen a glacier up close like this. The Athabasca Glacier is formed from the ice fall coming from the Columbia Ice Field and is said to be 800 feet deep. The Glacier was an amazing sight, but the very sad fact is that currently it loses depth at a rate of about 5 meters per year and it has receded more than 1,5km and lost over half of its volume in the past 125 years. There are signs posted that show where the glacier was in 1992 and several other years earlier. The loses are enormous. Dress warm if you visit the glacier. It is always pretty cool there because of the katabatic winds. These winds produce cold air coming from the glacier and because cold air is denser and heavier than warm air, it slides downhill.
On to our last two lookout spots, Sunwapta Falls and Athabasca Falls, both located in Jasper National Park. Only a 15 minute drive separate these two locations.
Athabasca Falls is a powerful and gorgeous waterfall with a stunning backdrop of forest, mountains and the river flowing into the canyon. There is a network of paved pathways leading to various areas overlooking the waterfalls and viewpoints of the deep and narrow canyon, which are easily accessible.
Fun fact: Did you know that Banff and Jasper National Parks were on the UNESCO World Heritage Site? It was granted by UNESCO to Canada in 1984.
