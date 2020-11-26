Because of this global pandemic, this summer my husband and I decided to travel to Alberta, Canada to go paddle boarding on the iconic lakes in Banff and go hiking in the Rockies. My husband had already been to Banff on several skiing trips during winter. As for myself, I have no interest in skiing, nor for winter wonderland scenery, but Banff has been on my bucket list for quite some time for paddle boarding. So, what perfect timing since travel outside of Canada this year was not an option.
Our first activity was paddle boarding on the iconic Lake Louise, which is in Banff National Park. It was a 50-minute scenic drive from Canmore. According to my research, to be able to find parking at Lake Louise, you must arrive before 8h00am. We were there at 7h00am to prepare our paddle boarding gear and get on the lake by 8h00am. There was still ample parking when we got there. Already at this early hour, many tourists. We were all alone on the lake as we had our own paddle boards. There is a canoe rental location on site, but it opens at 9h30, so this was a bonus for us to had Lake Louise to ourselves. The views from shore were stunning, but the views of the Rocky Mountains when you are on the lake, WOW! I cannot put into words the feeling I had paddling there. It felt as if the mountains would swallow me whole. A sense of peace and well being fell upon me. It just felt great to be alive and experience nature’s Canadian beauty. It took us about 1 hour to complete the 4kms loop around the lake. Glad to have checked off Lake Louise from my bucket list.
The next day, we went back to Lake Louise, but this time it was to complete the 10kms (round trip) The Big Beehive Hike. This scenic hike takes you to the Tea House and Lake Agnes. But prior to reaching the teahouse, there is a wooden gate and just left of this gate it leads you to tiny Mirror Lake. The hike starts at the front of Lake Louise near the elegant Fairmont Chateau Hotel. It is only 3,6kms to Lake Agnes. When reaching the top of Big BeeHive trail, we were rewarded with breathtaking views of Lake Louise and the town of Banff. We had a picnic lunch, with the best seats to admire the fabulous scenery before heading back down.
For the rest of the week, we did more paddle boarding at Johnson Lake and Two Jack Lake, which is by far my favorite lake in the Banff National Park area. We also took a scenic drive to go check out Emerald Lake which is located in BC, about 1h05mins from Banff. Well worth the drive. And you guessed it, it is called Emerald Lake because the color of the water is emerald. On our way back to Banff, we made a scenic stop at Lake Moraine, which is located 20 minutes from Lake Louise. If you are visiting this iconic lake, you either have to arrive at 5am to get a parking space or arrive, like we did, at 17h30, as the barricades are taken away and you can access the parking area.
We topped off our week hiking Ha Ling Peak, a gruelling 764-meter elevation gain. This mountain is 2407 meters high! I was out of my comfort zone for this hike, but with the encouraging words from my husband, I made it to the summit! It was very windy and cold, but well worth it for the breathtaking views of the town of Canmore and the Rocky Mountains surrounding us. Canmore and Banff are definitely a paddle boarder’s and hiker’s dream playground!
Dora Paventi, Retired & enjoying life travelling the world
