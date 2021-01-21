After spending three wonderful days in Tofino, we were off to explore Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park and Elk Falls, on route to Campbell River.
I can honestly say that Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park is high on my favorite parks list for this trip. We decided to take a hike to get a closer look at the upper falls before having a picnic in this spectacular forest. The hiking trail boarders the Little Qualicum River, where we could observe the crashing river rapids and the impressive upper waterfalls that cascades and plummets down the rocky gorge in such a picturesque and serene setting. After taking several great videos and pictures, we were ready for lunch. The facilities in this park include picnic tables, a picnic shelter, restrooms and fresh water.
After lunch we were off for another hike at Elks Falls Provincial Park and a walk over the impressive, swinging suspension bridge. This park offers an extensive coastal forest trail network for hiking, as well as a beautiful view of the waterfall, located just next to the suspension bridge. The highlight of this hike was to cross over this bridge, simply breathtaking.
From there, we were off to Campbell River, where we were spending the night. We arrived late afternoon, so we decided to take a walk along Discovery Pier, by the waterfront. It’s a lovely, old fashioned wooden pier with great views out to sea. This is a popular spot for fisherman. As we walked along the pier, there were many fishing seats with plaques on them and it was very interesting to read all the dedications.
The next morning, we were off to explore Strathcona Park, the oldest provincial park in BC, founded in 1911. There are several hiking trails to chose from. We decided to hike the 8.5 kilometers trail of the Lake Helene Mackenzie and Battleship Lake loop, which was a fairly easy hike, on well-maintained gravel paths, along with several raised wooden walkways. Upon arriving, we had a splendid view of Mount Golden Hinde, the tallest summit on Vancouver Island at 2195 meters. The trail borders both Lake Helene Mackenzie and Battleship Lake, and towering over these lakes are Mount Washington, Mount Elma and Mount Brooks. It is a very peaceful environment with a great variety of birds. Along the lakes we even fed many Whiskey Jack birds that came directly in our hand to grab pieces of bread. It was awesome to see these beautiful birds up close. We had a picnic by the lake and even dipped our toes in the lake to test out the water. Needless to say, it was very cold!
All the parks we visited during our trip were free of charge and offered decent facilities, such as, picnic tables and restrooms.
We spent our last day on Vancouver Island in the city of Victoria. We took a culinary food tasting guided bike tour of the city. The afternoon featured several styles of food and drinks, all local and organic. For starters, we had charcuteries and cheese board at a local deli. Next, a meal of seafood sandwiches. For dessert, local homemade chocolates, and delicious homemade ice cream sandwiches. Last but not least, a beer tasting at a local craft brewery and malting Co. Simply divine for the taste buds! Our cycling tour took us along Victoria’s waterfront, downtown area, and Chinatown. The weather was warm and sunny, just a perfect last day of our Vancouver Island vacation!
Dora Paventi, retired & enjoying life travelling the world…
Also, for all the videos on this destination visit the youtube channel @Les Escapades de Dora et Alain.
