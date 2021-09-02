Let’s talk about the state of California because there is so much to share... we'll start and re-visit with San Francisco.
The architecture of this city is phenomenal!
I’m speaking of the streets - there are steep ups and steeps downs, and these wonderful curvatures are old but are mixed amongst well-kept buildings and ultra-sleek modern structures. What charm it gives. WOW...
The BEST way to get a complete "feel" of this city is by doing the hop-on and hop-off buses. NOTE: Give yourselves a full day for discoveries, from the old historical neighbourhoods to the majestic San Fran Bridge. MUST-DO!!
Put on your walking shoes and go. Walk the “crookedest” street in the world: Lombard Street (near the city center). WOW - you will see that it’s one steep hill! Lombard Street is part of a district interestingly called Russian Hill (how did they do this – baffles me). You will find perfectly manicured gardens on this very compact zigzag of a street, which begins at Hyde Street. It has become a hit with tons of tourists (so get there early to avoid the crowds and to get the full experience).
Fisherman's Wharf is NOT to miss either. There are tons of touristy things to do: explore the history of the pier (it’s great for history lovers), fill your belly with the DELISH seafood options all over the pier (heaven for the foodies at heart), and exercise your retail-therapy needs to your heart's content (warning: this is for the diehard shoppers). Make reservations (or try your luck at getting last-minute tickets) and visit Alcatraz Island (this is an "OMG experience").
And of course, let’s NOT forget the infamous San Francisco Bridge. Not only do you get to ride on it but you can walk it while enjoying the spectacular views. This is a BUCKET LIST ITEM for sure!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
