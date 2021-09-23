The City of Angels, as it is warmly referred to by many, is also LA. Ahhh where to start... it is the MECCA of sightseeing, with the Walk of Fame that extends for more than three kilometers along Hollywood Boulevard (both ways). You can spend an entire morning just exploring this. Side note: Once in awhile, look up to see where you are going, only because on the way you might miss the other iconic sites or maybe some movie star walking beside you (wink wink hint hint).
Then there are the historical buildings that we hear about all the time: Grauman's Chinese Theatre, Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Kodak Theatre, Ripley's Believe It Or Not!, Capitol Records Tower, etc. As you can see, when I wrote MECCA, I really meant it. So let’s continue "outside" There's the infamous Hollywood Sign - this sign is a famous landmark and is iconically located on Mount Lee in the Hollywood Hills, which rightfully overlooks Los Angeles. There's also Universal Studios, which is not only a functional studio but also a theme park in the Universal City community, a region within the Los Angeles area, and Griffith Observatory (now this is WOW) - what a facility and a treat for those “stargazers” (pun TOTALLY intended). It is located on the slope of Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park in LA.
I need to mention the GRAMMY Museum, since they just handed the awards out a few days ago. It’s an interactive, educational museum devoted to the history of music and the winners of the Grammys. The Venice Canal Historic District is a district in the Venice section of Los Angeles and is noteworthy for its man-made canals built in the early 1900’s as part of a local visionary’s “Venice of America plan”. The Hollywood Bowl is an amphitheater from the 1900s located in the Hollywood area of L.A. I could go on and on but I think you get the picture of what L.A. has to offer us star seekers.
