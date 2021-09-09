Let’s continue with Santa Barbara...
This is a city in center of the Californian coast, with the Santa Ynez Mountains that give a wonderful dramatic backdrop (so pleasing to the eyes). Then there is the downtown core with the “Mediterranean-style” stucco buildings and the typical red-tile roofs - it kind of reflects and transports you to colonial Latin heritage. There are so, so many upscale boutiques and restaurants offering local wines (after all, it is California). Walk along the waterfront on Stearns Wharf day or night, and then either drive or walk along Shoreline Park where the views are spectacular and the vendors are just charming. Another must is Lotusland (nope, it is not a flower garden).
San Diego
Ahhhh San Diego... perfect weather, perfect everything. If you are a first-time visitor, a must-see is the Zoo. I recommend the tram tour - it will give a delightful overview of this infamous zoo. Plan a good full day for the experience (it will not disappoint). Of course, being a vibrant city on the Pacific coast of California, it is known for its beaches, parks, and perfect climate. There are numerous art galleries, artist studios, museums, and, yes, more gardens. Also not to miss are the large active naval fleets, including the USS Midway, and an aircraft-carrier-turned-museum that is open to the public... ahhh, I want to go back.
Santa Monica
OMG Santa Monica Pier is uber-infamous and is true to its reputation. There are so many rides at your disposal like the Pacific Wheel, Wave Jumper, Pirate Ship, Sea Planes, Air Lift, Scrambler, Sea Dragon, Pacific Plunge, and I’ll stop here. It also has all the possible games one would find at an amusement park. However, beside the infamous pier, it is a picturesque place - so quaint and so welcoming and so full of life. Just gorgeous!!
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.