This is a big city that feels intimate. It’s cowboy country where one finds the infamous Calgary Stampede, a must-see. The city is modern, wealthy and bustling. The people are very friendly, accommodating and down-to-earth too. And a TRADITION there is to get "White Hatted” (another must).
This western Canadian province of Alberta is situated right near the Bow River and the Elbow River located in the southern part of the province. You will notice foothills and prairies all around, and further out, the fantastic Canadian Rockies. Here is the virtual tour.
Banff, Alberta
Be still my heart!! If you haven’t yet been there you NEED to add this to your travel bucket list. Banff, Alberta is spectacularly breathtaking! Once you are there you feel like you have walked into a postcard!! Good God in heaven, the tranquility, the nature and the fresh mountain air (ahhhh, to be back there!). This town within the National Park in Alberta is located in the SPECTACULAR Rocky Mountains!! It’s not too far from Calgary (approximately 130 kilometres away) and Lake Louise (approximately 60 kilometres away). Banff has the second highest elevation in Alberta after Lake Louise.
Here is the tour.
Lake Louise, Alberta
Another BREATHTAKING spot (thank you, Mother Nature), it is said this is a "diamond in the wilderness” located in national park amongst the Canadian Rockies. This quiet and small village offers a range of activities all year round, and it is infamously known for its turquoise, glacier-fed lake, surrounded by those spectacularly majestic mountains. Before I continue, a word to the big city folks: this, my friends, is not a busy place. I mean, the next nearest destination is about three hours away (and it’s Jasper). What you will find and LOVE are hiking trails that wind up with breathtaking bird's eye views. Lake Louise features an interpretive wildlife center at the top of a gondola ride. This area offers so, so much diversity of recreational and sightseeing options, not to mention the breathtaking spectacular scenery, from the glaciers to the waterfalls. How can you NOT RESIST going? This can be THE place that you may have that ‘ah ha’ moment.
Here is the tour.
