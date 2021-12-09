Alaska, located northwest of Canada, is the largest and most sparsely populated U.S. state. It is known for its dramatic, diverse terrain of wide-open spaces, the breathtaking mountains and sublime pristine forests, not to mention the abundant wildlife and many small towns. It’s definitely a destination for an outdoorsy person: they have activities including snowmobiling, skiing, mountain biking, kayaking, dog sledding, sports fishing, sport hunting, and I’m just listing a few. The massive Denali National Park, home to Denali (aka Mt. McKinley), North America’s highest peak, is a great site for animal-viewing tours as well.
The population is approximately 740,000 (according to the 2014 stats), and the size of this wonderful state is 1.718 million km² (like, WOW). The capital of Alaska is Juneau. And the ONLY way to get there is via plane.
Alaska has more national park land by area than the rest of the United States combined (about 60%). WOWZERS!!
Some fun facts: Alaska has TONS of glaciers (by some estimates, 5% of the state is covered in glaciers). WOW, right?!? Let me talk to you briefly about their wildlife: it’s the only state in the union with three species of bear (brown, black, and polar). Then there’s moose, musk ox, salmon, eagles, caribou, Alaskan huskies, and the list goes on and on. There are plentiful and regular sightings of these wonderful "beasts" all over this breathtaking towns throughout the state. Once there, you will also discover the diverse array of native cultures too. I strongly suggest you go to the Alaska Native Heritage Center; there, you will find more than 11 distinct cultural groups speaking more than 20 different languages and dialects. INCREDIBLE!!!
Let’s talk specifically about Anchorage
Anchorage, Alaska has tons of things to do!
There are hundreds of miles of paved and unpaved trails for skiing, hiking, biking, snowmobiling etc. (you get the picture). Anchorage is often referred to as “Alaska’s largest village” - this is one of the few places that members of all the different Alaskan native cultures are represented. As for the airport, it’s the largest airport in Alaska with flights from across North America, Europe and Asia. Then there is the infamous Alaskan cruises, and they offer the largest regional cruise ports (Seward and Whittier). In fact, most cruise ships spend some time in Anchorage. There are at least 50 glaciers within a day’s travel (it’s just JAW-DROPPING). Once that is done, don’t miss going to Alyeska, the largest ski resort in Alaska.
They also have the busiest seaplane base in the nation (imagine that!). For instance, you can catch the train to Ship Creek (near Anchorage) where the state’s most popular salmon fishery is, with runs of king and silver salmon in the summer (just WOW). And to bring it all home, as the most populous city in Alaska they’ve got the most hotel rooms and a wide array of dining with TONS of seafood options and meat (just DELISH)- with all these services and amenities, the trip there is quite comfortable and easy.
Special mention and thank you to Mr. Jack Bonney. Click here for more info www.Anchorage.net.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
