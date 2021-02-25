Another hidden treasure in the Middle East is the city of Muscat, the capital of Oman, one of the oldest cities in the Middle East. Muscat is a port city located on the Gulf of Oman, surrounded by mountains and desert.
My tour of Muscat, which combined old and new architecture, as well as, traditional cultural practices, began early morning at the local fish market. The Mutrah Fish Market is the hub for Oman’s thriving fishing industry. This place was a lively, traditional marketplace with over 100 fish sellers and cutters, as well as many different varieties of fish. Very interesting experience, despite the awful smell.
Next it was off to The Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. It is one of the only mosques in Oman that allows non-Muslim visitors. It can hold up to 20,000 worshippers. The Mosque has a modern Islamic architecture and is embellished in beautiful and colorful mosaic patterns. It houses the second-largest chandelier and Persian carpet in the world! When planning a visit to any Mosque, the dress code must be respected. Men and women must dress conservatively in long pants and have their shoulders covered. Women must also cover their hair.
Not to far from the Mosque was the Al-Alam Royal Palace, otherwise known as the Sultan's Ceremonial Palace. It is one of the six royal residences of the monarch and considered to be the most gorgeous building in Oman’s capital. Obviously, it is not open to visitors, but the grounds surrounding the palace were stunning.
To end my visit, I decided to take a scenic walk along the Mutrah Corniche. The Corniche is located along the harbor of Port Sultan Qaboos and offers spectacular views of the Gulf of Oman, the mountains, and the Mutrah Fort. Located along the Corniche is the Matrah Souq. This is one of the oldest markets in Oman. Great place to bargain with vendors, who offer a wide variety of items from souvenirs, antiques, jewellery, clothing and other knick knacks.
Fun fact: Qaboos bin Said Al Said was the Sultan of Oman from 23 July 1970 until his death on January 10, 2020. He was the longest-serving leader in the Middle East and Arab world at the time of his death.
Dora Paventi, retired & enjoying life travelling the world…
Also, for all the videos on this destination visit the youtube channel @Les Escapades de Dora et Alain.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
