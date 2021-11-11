Since many of you are traveling as of late, I thought I’d share this past post about Acapulco, a resort city on Mexico's Pacific coast. It is set on a large bay backed by high-rises and the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains. Made famous by the jet setters back in the 50s and ’60s for its high-energy nightlife, it has spectacular beaches and iconic cliffs (for me, the scenery is the closest thing to some places in Europe).
Did you know: The city is best known as one of Mexico's oldest and most well-known beach resorts, which came into prominence in the 1950s as a getaway for Hollywood stars and millionaires. Acapulco is still famous and still attracts many tourists, although most are now from Mexico itself. The resort area is divided into two: northern end of the bay is the "traditional" area where the famous vacationed, and the south end is dominated by newer luxury high-rise hotels.
Acapulco is slowly becoming the place to come back to. Yes, it was UBER popular in its heydays throughout the 80’s and 90’s. Then it was considered PARTY CENTRAL of Mexico... one did not sleep due to the endless dancing from midnight until sunrise. Not to mention there are countless nightclubs that kept everyone hopping. While Acapulco Bay and its beaches give the people a place to perfect their tans by day, the gourmet restaurants and exceptional water sports, makes one's stay truly unforgettable. WATCH OUT folks: It’s all coming back with a vengeance!
The actual name is Acapulco de Juárez. Make no mistake: it is a bustling city with a major seaport in the state of Guerrero on the Pacific coast of Mexico, approximately 380 kilometres south from Mexico City. Acapulco is located on a deep, semicircular bay and has been a port since the early colonial period of Mexico's history. It is a port of call for shipping and cruise lines running between Panama, San Francisco, and California.
FUN FACT: The city of Acapulco is the largest in the state, larger than the state capital Chilpancingo. Acapulco is also Mexico's largest beach and spa resort. Yes, one can not only party the night away but also actually rest there (bet you thought it was a party all the time place).
Conclusion: This is a MUST MUST re-visit spot...
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
