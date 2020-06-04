Daniela Caputo's Destinations: A virtual tour of Japan Part 6

Daniela, our Japan adventure is winding down, but we did a few more stops...
We went to Kumamoto, which is a gorgeous small city with many specialities. The castle there was beautiful, however much of their grounds were not accessible. They also have many local specialities including Karashi Renkon, which is lotus root slices stuffed with miso and hot mustard, then deep-fried in a aromatic batter. There we visited the markets and parks, and it was all so glorious! We then took the ferry to visit Shimabara, the former home of Christian Japan (a great reference is Martin Scorsese’s Silence to give you some context).
Once done, off to Fukuoka we headed called the Tokyo of Kyushu. This city was charming and warm both in manner and in temperature! The food we ate was outstanding, from the ramen to the izakaya to all of the yuzu products. We were not there long and we stayed in a place called Ryokan Kashima Honkan that was quite charming. The location was great.
Then off to the tea plantation, sake brewery, a food tour, and a foraging or plant identification excursion.
If you can visit a tea plantation that has someone on-hand who can give a tour in English in Kyushu or around Kyoto, then please do so! It's NOT to be missed. Also, if you can see sake, miso, sweets, pickles, umeshu, umeboshi, or anything along these lines, please do it.
We also stopped along the way to see these lovely artisans who make pottery, fabric, knives, etc... it was just wonderful. We did not have time to visit other little towns that were specialized in specific artisan arts, but I suggest that, once you're there, try to go visit Arita, Imari, Karatsu and Hasami in Kyushu for the pottery. If you’d like like, visit Nippori’s fabric stores in Tokyo and some small towns specialized in fabric-making.
Looking back on this WONDERFUL adventure in Japan:
© Don’t wait... go while you can!
© Take as much time as you can in Japan. It takes time to get adjusted and there is so much to see.
© Your first trip to Japan will only whet your appetite as you could spend your whole life there and you would still not have explored all of this beautiful, varied and unique country, culture and cuisine.
© Try things that are unusual to you. Taste everything.
© Be ready to be overwhelmed with the locals' politeness, refinedness, and attention to detail!!! This culture is simply amazing at all levels.
Until next time, Daniela and your travel mongers, hope these posts helped you and your readers to somehow demystify the wonders of Japan.
Mélissa Simard, owner of Round Table Food Tours
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!)
