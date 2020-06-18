Hi Daniela,
Let me tell you about our European whirlwind (the first part)...
Last year in June, my husband and I took a one-month voyage in Italy, Spain and France. We chose June to get beautiful weather and avoid the July/August crowds and crazy heat. We started our trip in Rome, being picked up by a private car and driven to our hotel just outside the old city in the area of Flaminio. We were walking distance from Piazza del Popolo and Villa Borghese. Villa Borghese offers a beautiful view of Rome from over Piazza del Popolo and is a serene place to wander in the midst of the bustling city. I highly recommend walking the gardens of Villa Borghese and making a stop to see the hydro chronometer which was placed in Villa Borghese gardens inside a fountain in 1873. This water powered clock works 24/7 and is really cool to see in person. Here is the link for a virtual tour of Rome https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyz9pBv1bHc
We then rented a car on our way out of Rome to head down to the Amalfi coast, making sure to give ourselves enough time to take the long way around to see the Bay of Naples, Sorrento and Positano. Our home base being in the town of Praiano which is an inexpensive and short 5-minute bus ride away from the famous town of Positano. In Praiano, we had a beautiful balcony where we could watch the sunrise over the Tyrrhenian Sea as boat’s leisurely passed by on the water. The best way to explore is on foot, and this is important on the Amalfi coast, especially if you want to experience the region to it’s fullest. By walking the smaller paths between homes, you will pass lemon trees, gardens, beautifully painted tiles that are iconic of this region and breathtaking vistas. Here is the link for a virtual tour of Amalfi Coast https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O2UnQoKJkC8
We decided to take a day trip to Capri via Positano. Capri was beautiful and we opted out of taking the funicular up to the piazza. We took a winding path up the side of the hill, which allows you to see people’s homes as you walk and get a glimpse into life on Capri. This is something we would have missed if we had gone the fast way up. Here is the link for a virtual tour of Capri https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jv_wD5jvNzk
Once we got up there, the view again spectacular but we were hungry from the hike. We realized quickly that a lot of the restaurants we saw in the square are geared to tourists. We found a lovely restaurant hidden in a lemon grove. The food was divine, and the view was stunning. We could have spent a whole afternoon there, just relaxing and experiencing the Italian way of dolce fare niente (the sweetness of doing nothing). I wish I could share the crunchy shell and perfectly sweetened cannoli with pistachio cream that we had there.
After a week in Amalfi, we said goodbye and headed off to Pompeii for two nights. There we visited the ruins and marvelled at the way people lived. We took a day trip into Naples by train. This was a mission to get some Margarita pizza at the renowned Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, where you take a number and stand in line outside. Well worth the wait, they only serve two pizza’s - the Margarita or the Marinara. All I can say is YUM! We then travelled up to Civitavecchia (Port city outside Rome) catch our overnight Ferry to Barcelona with a stop to climb to the peak of Mount Vesuvius. I’ll tell you more about that next time. Here is the link for a virtual tour of Pompei https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3m1ULiXP_QI
Let’s keep you hanging here, and I will share more next week with you and your Travel-Monger readers...
Your travel buddy,
Patricia Micheletti
