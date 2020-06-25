Last week we left off where we got on our ferry to Barcelona from Civitavecchia in Italy. It is a 20-hour overnight ferry ride. What we did is ensure we stayed in a suite so that we’d be well rested from all the walking and exploring we had already done up until this point. As we arrived in Barcelona, it gave us enough time to drive to our hotel, settle in, and explore the El Poblenou area. We ended up having a lovely Paella dinner with, of course, a pitcher of Sangria, at a terrace spot on Las Rambelas del Poblenou. We spent a week in Barcelona - what a fabulous city. We did the touristy things like visit Sagrada Familia and tour Gaudì. A lot of walking was done!! We loved every minute of it! We found walking really gives you the greatest perspective in finding hidden gems. The routine was having fabulous breakfast at a little restaurant called Can Dende, spend the mornings at the beach and the rest of the days exploring. Absolute BLISS. There was the Parc de la Ciutadella, which is absolutely lovely to walk through and spend lazy afternoons. We've definitely decided to go back and spend a month or so there - loved the mix of beach, city life, beautiful green spaces, and great food.
Off to the south of France we headed for a few nights in Juan les Pins/Antibes area. We spent a day at the beach and walked around to explore the waterfront. We discovered their infamous gelato – we were told this ice cream was just incredible, so we had to try it. I cannot even describe how good this was - we both agreed this was the best ice cream we had ever eaten! We returned twice in one day and then again, the next day, for more! One evening, we drove around the coastline and ended up stopping because the view was breathtaking as the sun was setting. We then realized that we had stopped in front of the spot where Claude Monet painted his celebrated paintings of the Mediterranean. We could see why he stopped at this spot to paint - just beautiful. One more sleep and we were on the road again to Milan. But you will have to wait to hear about that next week.
Hope my travel adventures and pictures are helping people virtually visit these beautiful locations... until next week!
Your travel buddy, Patricia Micheletti
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.