Sirmione is a resort town located on the southern bank of Lake Garda, in northern Italy. It is known for its thermal baths, as well as, Scaligera Fortress/Sirmione Castle, a medieval castle overlooking the lake.
To get the best travel experience, I decided to book a boat tour on Lake Garda in order to coast along the peninsula.
Here are the highlights of my fantastic boat tour.
First off, just walking along the harbor admiring the spectacular scenery and crystal clear water of the lake was magnificent. The small port to board my scenic boat tour was located right beside the Scaligero Castle, a stunning fortress/castle, built in the 13th century. It is actually a rare example of a medieval port fortification.
Cruising along the peninsula I saw Maria Callas’s 1920s villa, where she undoubtedly created many of her opera characters. Nearby, was the “Grotte de Catullo”, an archeological site which is home to the ruins of a Roman Villa.
An interesting phenomenon was to observe the bubbles of the underwater Boiola Sulphur Spring, which provides thermal water to Sirmione, known for it’s healing properties. Thus the many thermal spa baths.
As our boat tour was wrapping up, I came up close to admiring the architecture and the well preserved fortifications of the Sirmione Castle as we passed under the castle’s drawbridge before returning to the port. Simply spectacular!
The final destination of this wonderful day was wine tasting and a tour at “Le Fraghe”, a vineyard and farm, located approximately one hour from Lake Garda, in the countryside. The property and its 15th-century stone farmhouse have been in the Poggi family, (owners) since 1880! We were met by the owner herself, Matilde Poggi, who greeted us and gave us the grand tour. Simply stunning! From there it was off for some delicious wine sampling.
Dora Paventi, retired & enjoying life travelling the world…
Also, for all the videos on this destination visit the youtube channel @Les Escapades de Dora et Alain.
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
