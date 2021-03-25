While on a recent trip to Venice, Italy, I decided I wanted to get away from the crowds and venture further out to explore the smaller islands scattered throughout the Venetian Lagoon for a more authentic experience. There are 118 small islands, each with their own unique histories and identities, accessible by private boat (water taxi) or vaporetto (water buses), since these islands are car free.
My first stop was Murano, as it is the closest island to San Marco Square, where I boarded the vaporetto. Murano is internationally renowned for its glassmaking industry, which dates back to the 13th century. So naturally I went for a visit to a workshop in a glass factory. It was a very interesting experience to see the glass craftsman at work. During the demonstration he made a blown glass vase and in minutes, created a beautiful little horse! On site there was a shop offering incredible glass pieces from chandeliers to Murano beaded jewelry.
Next destination, Burano. It was approximately a 45-minute ride to get there. Burano is a fishing island, made up of colorful houses, making it one of the most colorful and picturesque towns in the world! The story, according to the locals, is that the houses were painted in bright hues to help fishermen navigate the lagoon on foggy days. Aside from fishing and agriculture, Burano is also well-known for its lacemaking traditions, which began in the 16th century. Much of the lace sold in the stores today is made by machines because it is very expensive and a lengthy process to make handmade lace. However, I did find a lace shop where handmade products such as tablecloths and doilies are sold. There were several women stationed inside, stitching away, so it gave me a glimpse of how it’s done.
From Burano, it was a 15-minute ride to Torcello. This small island has hardly any residents and the main attraction is the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta, which houses several impressive mosaics. It’s also home to a six-room inn and restaurant, Locanda Cipriani, opened since 1935.
Truth be told, I was very disappointed with my visit here. Had I known that there was little to see here, I would have spent more time in Burano, my favorite island of the three.
Dora Paventi, retired & enjoying life travelling the world…
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
