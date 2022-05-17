Montreal is brimming with incredible classic as well as contemporary artistry, and its murals are certainly no exception. Whether they greet you downtown with a familiar smile, capture your attention alongside highways, or get you wondering "what does that mean?!", here are a few of the coolest murals in Montreal.
Leonard Cohen. Probably one of Montreal's most beloved figures, Leonard Cohen's portrait sits at the centre of town and can be seen from blocks around. It was painted by our very own Gene Pendon, a highly revered street artist. Called “Tower of Songs", it took two muralists, 13 assistant artists, and 240 cans of paint to create. It was based on a photograph taken by the famous writer and musician's daughter.
St. Laurent Boulevard. The entire stretch of The Main is adorned with head-scratching, awe-inspiring murals that depict a dizzying array of images. Why are there so many of these thought-provoking murals here? It's thanks to the Mural Festival, which takes place annually. It's running this summer from June 10-12.
Little Burgundy. This is a great area to check out some of the most musically-inspired murals in the city. Often thought of as the "birth of jazz" in Montreal, Little Burgundy is renowned for the plethora of music clubs that existed here several decades ago, and is credited for putting Montreal on the musical map.
Decarie Expressway. Driving on the Decarie Expressway can mean construction and traffic, but at least there are cool murals to look at. A personal fave: Chez Nous (Our Home) by the artist Cécile Gariépy.
Where are some of your favourite Montreal murals?
- Jennifer Cox
