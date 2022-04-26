Free? Did someone say free? Yep- the best part about living in a fun, busy city like Montreal is that there is always something to do, and it doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Now that spring has sprung we're all itching to get out there and enjoy the beautiful weather and our city's amazing sites. So, here are 5 free things to do with the family in Montreal this weekend.
Go to Beaver Lake. Whether you want to do something active like go on a hike or you want to be able to have lunch outdoors, the whole family will love spending the day at this picturesque park. There are loads of walking paths around the lake and in the surrounding forests of Mont-Royal, not to mention ample picnic tables for al fresco dining. There's also regular family programming, so be sure to check out their website for updates.
Hang out at Parc Jean Drapeau. From hiking and biking to animal watching (there's lots of groundhogs and all different varieties of birds that live here), visitors can enjoy 25 kilometres of roads and trails through beautiful lush greenery just minutes downtown. Plus, the bike path to the South Shore is now fully open, meaning you can easily connect to that area from Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Check out your local library. Public libraries are excited to open their doors, once again, and invite families to a wide range of child- and family-friendly activities that are almost always free. For example,
Go shopping at a market. Montreal is known to have some of the best food markets in the entire country. Whether you peruse a smaller local market or visit one of the bigger ones, such as Atwater Market or Jean-Talon Market, you'll find tons of incredible delicacies plus you'll help support local farmers.
Explore St. Joseph's Oratory. It's one of the most famous Montreal sites, and locals should not only tour but familiarize themselves with this impressive and historically-important landmark. It's free to get in as well. Stop by the lookout as your drive home too.
