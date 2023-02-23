When it’s okay to be a bad-ass in business

Aside from writing about parenting and trying to practice what I preach, I spent the rest of my time helping people who have tax problems, primarily with the Canada Revenue Agency. I’ve learned over the years that having a third party who knows the CRA inside and out, plus who knows business can solve the most complex of tax problems through common sense, listening and explaining.
A little banging on the table and yelling goes a long way too...
One of the biggest hurdles I find people face is the access to this information. There are many legitimate tax services out there who can advise and help people, but many try to capitalize on their desperate nature and charge thousands of dollars when they know they are ultimately unable to help at all.
On the flip side, there are many people who need this help but don’t know where to turn when their last dime had been seized or frozen by the CRA. Nobody works for free, right?
But I recently learned a great lesson from an old friend and a 7-year-old boy.
My friend, Dusan Kralik trains hockey players. Over the years he’s trained current NHL’ers like P.K. Subban and John Tavares, as well as the Carolina Hurricanes prospects each summer.
Dusan is an animal on the ice – a hip injury cost him a NHL career – but he’s put 20-years into training boys and girls of all ages and teaching them to turn their weaknesses into strengths while forcing them to be leaders on and off the ice. It’s the full package with him!
I had the pleasure of assisting Dusan at a March Break Camp in which he trained a group which included a AAA hockey team and I was amazed that they listened to him, behaved on and off the ice and by the end of the week, I was able to see their growth as teammates and hockey players.
Recently, I was on the ice with him while he trained a group of children who wanted to tryout for select hockey next season – my son was part of that group – and the results were the same as hose from his camp.
What was his secret?
In the words of a 7-year-old attendee of the training session, Dusan compares to his strictest teacher, meaning, he’s bad-ass to the core.
How does this relate to business, or to parenting?
I asked Dusan about his training style and here are some of his tips and techniques:
1. Set clear expectations up front
2. Demonstrate how you want them to do it. If you want the, to practice hard, you have to demonstrate it with everything you’ve got. Otherwise they’ll match your effort.
3. Don’t give them time to think / pause / rest, otherwise they’ll try to find short cuts, get distracted or lose focus.
4. Explain consequences and follow through right away to send the message to the group they will be followed.
5. Its okay to be a bad ass when it’s your business, your livelihood, your reputation and your children. Everyone will understand why you are acting this way.
6. Make sure you enjoy what you are doing and that the participants do as well. Getting from point A to point B might appear quick and easy but in many cases it takes a lot of time, effort and steps in between.
As the old saying goes, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” Not everyone has the all-world skills of P.K. Subban, and it takes years and years of practice to solving a tax problem which took years and years to create.
So be true to who you are, know what your strengths are, and work on your weaknesses every day until they become strengths too. Don’t be shy telling or showing people what your strengths are!
Warren Orlans had been blogging parent-related posts as The Urban Daddy since 2004, and he has been blogging about Canadian tax information under inTAXicating since 2008. A parenting expert with three young children, and with experience working at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for almost 11 years (and working on his own for several more), Warren's got being a busy dad down to a fine art.
