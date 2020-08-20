The Business Of Business: Making a co-working space for you and your child

For those of us who work from home, adding our kids into at the at-home working equation has been no easy feat. As we head into another school year, perhaps making a co-working space for you and your child is a more streamlined, efficient way of going about designing your office area at home to accommodate both of you.
Two adjoining desks could work, if space allows. Otherwise, place two desks up against the wall. Have a small separator to keep the areas independent of each other.
Make sure that each workspace is designed in such a way that it works for the user - what may be helpful to you may not serve your child well. Kids are better with visual cues, so pictograms in lieu of labels may work better. Also, use clear bins where you can see the contents in the child's workspace - more decorative accents can be used on the adult side. This will also help them stay organized.
Have adequate overhead as well as task lighting at both work spots.
Keep a joint calendar. This can be on a chalkboard or wipe-off board. Ensure it is easy to read and visible to everyone using it. Use different colours for different members of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.