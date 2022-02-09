The Business of Business: Bizzabo launches Montreal recruitment drive to shape the future of professional events

Hot on the heels of their acquisition of Montreal-based event technology startup Klik in November, Bizzabo, the leader in the professional events technology space, is now recruiting for 10 new roles based at their brand new Montreal office at Place Ville Marie.
Prior to its acquisition, Klik was the brainchild of PixMob, the local stalwart behind the LED lights in the stands during the Montreal Canadiens 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
With an already strong presence of Montreal-based employees from the Klik acquisition, Bizzabo is adding to its employee roster with positions in a variety of domains such as engineering and software development, a recent press release disclosed. Open positions include Hardware Engineer, Mobile Developer, and Software Development Team Leader.
Recognizing Montreal’s incredible standing in the technology world, as well as the ecosystem’s vast talent pool, Bizzabo views the city as a key hub for its research and development initiatives. Although employees are given the option to work remotely, Bizzabo has invested in a dedicated office space at Place Ville Marie to help foster a sense of community among its Montreal employees.
Bizzabo recently launched their brand new Event Experience OS to empower Event Experience Leaders to create immersive experiences for attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers at in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. With this launch, the company is well-positioned to dominate the professional events space for years to come. Bizzabo’s Montreal office marks its fifth global location following the opening of its London office in July.
Given the company’s track record of growth, they have emerged as the leader in the professional events space. Since its founding in 2012, the company has raised over $190 million in funding and has grown to nearly 400 employees worldwide. The acquisition of Klik marks Bizzabo’s fourth acquisition in 2021, giving the company more tools to deliver on its mission of redesigning the future of event experiences.
Much of Bizzabo’s success has been driven by its strong culture and commitment to creating a best-in-class employee experience. Bizzabo provides competitive compensation, benefits, and vacation plans, in addition to fostering a collaborative environment that supports career development.
Bizzabo’s Montreal office is led by Director of Product and Site Manager Charles Truong. As a long-time Director and Co-Founder of Klik and former Program Manager at Dialogue, Charles brings over 15 years of experience in the software and hardware development space. Charles had also held roles at Deloitte, Averna, and Autodesk.
“We’re facing a tipping point where the worlds of virtual and on-site events are merging, and we have a unique opportunity to create a new kind of event experience. The Montreal office is at the forefront of defining that new experience with our wearable and software development capabilities, along with our expertise in creating unique on-site experiences. I’m very excited to grow the team in Montreal and tackle that challenge together,” said Charles Truong, Director of Product and Site Manager at Bizzabo Montreal, in the same release.
