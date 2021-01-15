The Business Of Business: 4 Rules to stay sane while working at home

More of us are working from home these days, and with the pandemic dragging on and the winter setting in, you can start to feel stir-crazy being stuck in the house. Stick to these 4 rules to stay sane while working at home and make the next few months (hopefully) as stress-free as possible.
Have a designated work area separate from your living areas.
This is imperative. Even if it’s just a folding card table tucked in the corner of the dining room, you need a space that is solely for working and nothing else. Sitting on the couch with a laptop won’t cut it.
Have set work hours.
Just as you did in the office, create a work schedule where you turn everything off at a certain time and unplug from work-related stuff. You deserve and need your evenings and weekends.
Separate your work and personal communication.
Email for work should be answered during business hours and save the personal emails for your own down time. Keep separate accounts rather than merging them or you’ll never have a separation of work and play. Same for social media handles, phone lines, etc.
Set up some virtual lunches and cinq-a-septs.
Granted, it’s not the same as in-person meet-ups, but keeping up with professional networking, even virtually, can be good for not only business for your overall wellbeing.
Jennifer Cox
