COM-Unity: A public event that highlights and amplifies a sense of belonging for English-speakers in Quebec

Concordia University's COM-Unity project is hosting an event next Monday, May 30 from 12-5 pm in-person at Concordia's 4th Space.
Guests can also choose to participate online from 12-3pm. It will be hosted by The Beat's Catherine Verdon-Diamond, and the event showcases various films, videos, and other artistic works that show off English-speaking Quebecers and their place in Quebec.
These works are centred around youth, seniors, and the Black community, and aim to help them find their sense of identity in Quebec. COM-Unity is also dedicated to showing Quebecers that supporting English-language rights in Quebec is a bridge to a more pluralistic society, not a means to limiting the French language.
- Jennifer Cox
