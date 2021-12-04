Worst of winter storm to remain north of Montreal

Environment Canada has posted a special weather statement for a large portion of the province, however the worst of the weather with this upcoming storm will pass well north of Montreal. Expect a rain snow mix in the city late Sunday into Monday, accompanied by strong winds. But at this time any accumulations should be minimal for Montreal.
To start, a weak Alberta Clipper will slide across southern Quebec on Saturday, with gusty winds and perhaps 2cm of snow in Montreal. Temperatures will remain cold today, with a high of -5C (23F) forecast.
Sunday will be the calm before the next system, a strong winter storm developing over the northern US plains, expected to shift across the central Great Lakes and into western Quebec by Monday. The track of this storm, well north and west of Montreal, will allow a surge of very warm air to move into the St. Lawrence Valley. As a result any precipitation will be spotty at best and likely in the form of rain.
After a cold start to the day on Sunday, temperatures will warm quickly on developing south winds as a warm front approaches the region. There may be a few hours of light snow or mixed precipitation in the city late Sunday before temperatures rise above freezing overnight into Monday. Monday will be very windy and warm, with a a high of 11C (52F). The trailing cold front arrives late in the day Monday, accompanied by very strong winds and a burst of heavier rainfall that may even include a rumble or two of thunder.
Once the front clears the region, temperatures will drop rapidly back below freezing to a low of -6C (21F) by Tuesday morning. There will likely be icy spots around for the Tuesday morning commute.
One element of this storm that may require weather warnings to be issued for southern Quebec are the strong winds. Wind gusts may reach the warning threshold of 90km/h on Monday across the St. Lawrence Valley. Warnings or not, the wind will be gusting out of the southwest at 50 to 70km/h backing to the northwest and just as strong late on Monday.
Across portions of central Quebec along and to the north of the storm track, heavy snow and blowing snow are forecast. So if your travels take you in that direction, be prepared.
