Winter weather for 36 hours in Montreal - followed by a major warming trend

Southern Ontario and Quebec including metro Montreal, can expect a potent shot of winter weather over the next 36 hours or so. A strong cold front will cross the region Sunday evening, followed by weak low pressure late Monday. Showers Sunday evening, will mix with and change to flurries across the region. Montreal can expect temperatures to drop to the freezing point early Monday morning and remain there into Tuesday morning. Strong winds of up to 60km/h will make it feel even colder. In terms of accumulations, a dusting to perhaps a few centimetres is possible for the city, especially across the highest elevations around Montreal.
The cold air will also generate heavy lake effect and mountain snow showers. Some locations downwind of Lakes Huron and Ontario will see a significant lake snow event with up to 30cm possible. Widespread weather warnings are in effect. Heavy snow is also possible south of the lakes across western New York including parts of Watertown and Buffalo.
In the Eastern Townships of southern Quebec as well as the Green Mountain and Adirondacks, 10 to 20cm of snow is possible throughout the day Monday and into the evening hours. The heaviest snow would likely be Monday night. Expect poor travel conditions along portions of Highways 10 and 55 around Sherbrooke. A special weather statement has been issued for that region. Tuesday will be blustery and cold across all of southern Quebec, with daytime highs around 3C (39F).
WARMING TREND
After a cold start to the day on Wednesday, a warm front will lift north across the St. Lawrence Valley. This will be the start of a prolonged period of very mild temperatures with little precipitation. The warm and dry weather will persist into next weekend. Daytime highs will rise above normal into the middle teens. The above normal temperatures are expected to continue well into the second week of November.
