Winter to make a return to Montreal this weekend

After a prolonged cold snap in January and a roller coaster February, roads are in brutal condition across the Montreal region. Massive potholes and sinkholes have damaged numerous cars and caused several accidents. Crews have been filling them, but new ones appear just as quickly. You can blame it on the fierce freeze and thaw cycle over the last few weeks, along with deep frost this year and steady precipitation over the last 10 days. Since March 1st, over 80mm of rain and snow have fallen at Trudeau Airport.