Winter to make a return to Montreal this weekend

Perhaps the last shot of arctic air for the winter season is forecast to invade southern Quebec this Sunday. This will be quite a shock to the system after the springlike conditions over the last week. Before then we have a wet, chilly period of weather expected over the next 72 hours. Low pressure over the Great Lakes pushed a frontal boundary into the region overnight, accompanied by rain, ice pellets and pockets of freezing rain. I measured close to 25mm (1 inch) of precipitation on Île Perrot since just before midnight through 9am, with temperatures hovering just above the freezing point.
Thursday will be a breezy day, with scattered showers and a high near 7C (45F) for Montreal. A secondary area of low pressure will move along the east coast late Thursday pushing another wave of moisture into southern Quebec. Look for a mix of rain and snow across the St. Lawrence Valley into Friday morning, with an overnight low near 3C (38F). Both Friday and Saturday will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers.
Arctic Blast
On Sunday, a strong arctic cold front will sweep across the region, accompanied by some snow, with 1 to 4cm possible across southern Quebec. Temperatures will drop dramatically into the minus teens both Sunday and Monday night. Strong northwest winds late Sunday and Monday, will result in windchill values as low as -20C. The overnight lows will be in the -10C (14F) to -15C (5F) range. Monday will feel brutally cold for late March, with strong winds and a high of only -6C (21F). Temperatures will moderate by mid-week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.