Winter storm update for Montreal

Monday, January 17 8:30AM: At 8:30AM, a swath of very heavy snow was falling along the St. Lawrence Valley from Brockville to Montreal. Visibility was down to less than 1km in many locations. At Trudeau, visibility was 0.4km in heavy snow and blowing snow. The steady snow will continue in varying intensities into the afternoon. So far 9cm has fallen on Ile Perrot since about 4am.
Previous Post: Here is an update on our current winter storm. Winter storm warnings remain in effect for southern Quebec, west into all of southern Ontario including the Ottawa Valley and Toronto. Warnings are also in effect north and east of Montreal across the Laurentians and into Quebec City. Roads are decent early Monday, with little in the way of problems this morning. All schools in the region are closed for the day. Some flights have been cancelled at Trudeau Airport in advance of the storm, check ahead before you go.
Strengthening low pressure over Pennsylvania will move north, northeast on Monday to lie just east of Montreal this evening. A swath of very heavy snow is already impacting portions of southern Ontario, with mainly light snow in Montreal. Radar is showing heavier snow just to our south moving north at 6AM. Along the St. Lawrence Valley in Ontario, very heavy snow is falling, with snowfall rates of 3-5cm per hour showing up on radar returns.
Expect snow intensity to vary this morning in Montreal, with periods of heavier precipitation at times. The snow will taper off this evening from west to east. Accumulations will be 5 to 10cm over the Eastern Townships, 15 to 25cm for metro Montreal and 20 to 40cm across portions of eastern Ontario including Cornwall and Brockville.
With the center of the storm moving very close to Montreal, warmer air may briefly make an appearance this afternoon which could cause snow to mix with sleet or freezing rain at times. This may lower the snow totals, especially across eastern portions of the island of Montreal and along the South Shore into the Townships.
Winds are increasing this morning, and will gust up to 70km/h at times by midday. Expect blowing snow, especially off-island to the west.
The temperature will warm to -5C (23F) today in Montreal.
