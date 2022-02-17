Snowfall Warning posted for metro Montreal.
Storm Update: Thursday, February 17: 5:45AM: Warm air is surging into southern Quebec this morning, where it is already 8C (46F) here on Ile Perrot. However, do not be fooled by the sudden onset of spring weather, winter is within a few hours of returning.
A potent cold front will slip into the St. Lawrence Valley late this evening, at the same time, strong low pressure will move north from the southern plains. Deep moisture will surge into the region, with up to 25mm of rainfall expected for Ottawa and Montreal today. As the temperature begins to fall rapidly this evening, the rain will change to snow, with a period of sleet or freezing rain in between. By morning, many locations will have received 10 to 15cm of fresh snow, with isolated amounts approaching 20cm along and south of the St. Lawrence River and across the Laurentians.
The temperature will drop from a high close to 10C (50F) today, a record for the date, down to -10C (14F) by Friday morning. Gusty north winds of up to 60km/h will develop this evening as well. Travel will become very poor this evening and overnight into the Friday morning commute.
Previous Post: A rather complicated winter storm featuring rain, flooding, strong winds, record high temperatures and eventually a flash freeze with heavy snow, will impact southern Quebec beginning Thursday. Much warmer air is streaming into the St. Lawrence Valley early Wednesday morning, allowing temperatures to finally rise after a 72 hour period of arctic air. The high Wednesday will be 4C (39F) under cloudy skies after low temperatures in the minus teens in Montreal.
Developing low pressure is expected to move northeast from the southern US along a cold front that is expected to move into our region late Thursday. The storm will pass just south of Montreal during the wee hours Friday morning. In advance of the cold front, a strong push of very warm air will result in record breaking high temperatures for many of us in southern Ontario and Quebec. The forecast high for Montreal on Thursday is 8C (46F), the record for the date is 6.8C (44F) set in 2011.
Rain is forecast to develop on Thursday, with as much as 15 to 25mm for many locations. The heavy rain, mild temperatures and melting snow will lead to some localized flooding concerns. Strong southerly winds will develop on Wednesday afternoon, gusting up to 50km/h in Montreal, and 90km/h in the Richelieu Valley.
By late in the day Thursday, cold air will begin to filter into eastern Ontario and southern Quebec changing the rain to snow, with a period freezing rain possible for many locations including Ottawa and Montreal. Winds will become strong once again, backing to the northwest 30 to 50km/h. Temperatures will rapidly fall below freezing, down to -10C (14F) by Friday morning. The snow may be heavy at times with 10-15cm possible for many locations. Strong winds will cause blowing snow, and rapidly falling temperatures will turn any standing water to ice.
All this will be highly dependant on the track of the low pressure area and the timing of the cold front. The forecast is subject to change and as I said is quite complicated with plenty of moving parts. Weather warnings will likely be needed for several regions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.