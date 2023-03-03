Winter storm to impact the Montreal region with up to 20cm of snow

Snowfall Warning posted for southwestern Quebec including metro Montreal
On the anniversary of the epic 1971 blizzard of the century in Montreal, we have another winter storm bearing down on the region.
Friday is as nice a late-winter day as you can possibly have in Montreal. Temperatures are mild along with brilliant sunshine. Sadly this weather will not last much longer. Clouds are on the increase across southern Quebec in advance of a strengthening winter storm that is forecast to move from Oklahoma towards the Ohio Valley and eventually south of Montreal across New England on Saturday.
Widespread winter storm and snowfall warnings are currently in effect, now including the island of Montreal as well as the Eastern Townships, Richelieu Valley, Vaudreuil-Dorion and Valleyfield. Computer guidance has come into better agreement over the last few hours, extending the steady snow further north and prompting the new weather warnings in Quebec as well as across the Ottawa Valley and Eastern Ontario.
Snow is expected to develop across Ontario this afternoon and arrive in Montreal around midnight. Steady snow, heavy at times, is expected through Saturday. Accumulations will be in the 10-20cm for Montreal, with up to 25cm across the warning area south and west of the city. The least amount of snow will fall north and east of Montreal. Gusty northeast winds up to 50km/h will cause blowing snow in open areas on Saturday.
Expect poor travel conditions across Ontario and southwestern Quebec late tonight and Saturday. The heavy snow will stretch all along the 401 and 417 corridors as well as southward across New York State and New England.
Temperatures will be seasonably mild, with lows around -8C (17F) and daytime highs Saturday up to -1C (30F). Skies will clear Sunday, along with mld high temperatures above freezing up to 3C (38F)
