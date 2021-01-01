Winter storm to impact southern Quebec to start 2021

Snowfall Warning issued for southern Quebec including Montreal.
Happy New Year!
The first significant winter storm of the season is set to impact southern Quebec this weekend. Up until now, the majority of the storms have either missed us outright, or delivered Montreal a messy mix of rain, with little snow if any. Anything over 11cm with this system, will result in the biggest snowfall, since last February 10.
High pressure will give us dry weather for New Year's Day, with increasing clouds late this afternoon. Temperatures will continue to be mild, with a high of -2C (29F). Tonight, low pressure and a strong warm front will lift northeast from the midwestern US. Snow will overspread the region from southwest to northeast, arriving in Montreal after 10pm. The snow could be heavy at times overnight into early Saturday morning. There is also a risk of some sleet or freezing rain mixing in, especially south of the St. Lawrence Valley. At this time, a general 15 to 20cm of snow is expected in Montreal. Winds will be gusty out of the northeast from 20-40km/h. The overnight low will be -5C (23F). Expect poor travel conditions across the region tonight including eastern Ontario and northern New York. Falling and blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility.
The storm in question is delivering a swath of snow and freezing rain from Texas to New England. Widespread weather warnings are in effect including winter weather advisories for neigbouring northern New York and Vermont.
Skies will clear out on Sunday, but it will be brief, as another storm system is forecast for early next week. This storm however may remain south of our forecast region. More details to follow. For now expect difficult driving conditions tonight and Saturday.
