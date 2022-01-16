Winter storm to impact southern Quebec Monday

Winter Storm Warning in effect for southwestern Quebec, eastern Ontario and northern New York.
It is another bitterly cold morning in Montreal, with temperatures in the middle minus 20s across the region. The low at my home on Ile Perrot so far was -26.4C (-15.5F), the coldest of the season to date. Sunday will be the calm ahead of the winter storm, with sunshine through increasing high clouds and a high warming to -15C (5F).
We are on track for the largest winter storm of the season here in the St. Lawrence Valley. Strengthening low pressure will lift from the deep southern US into Pennsylvania on Sunday and across Vermont on Monday. Heavy precipitation and strong winds will accompany the low as it moves northeast. Along and east of the track, a messy mix of snow, sleet and rain will occur, while in Montreal and points west, very heavy snow along with blowing snow is expected.
The snow will begin in Montreal during the pre-dawn hours Monday and taper off by the evening. The morning and afternoon commutes will be adversely affected, with snowfall rates of a few centimetres per hour possible during the morning hours. Storm accumulations will range from 20 to 30cm for metro Montreal, with 30 to 40cm possible across the Laurentians, eastern Ontario including the Ottawa Valley and Cornwall. Less snow is expected for Sherbrooke and the Eastern Townships, as temperatures may briefly warm above freezing on Monday. Up to 10cm is possible in those locations.
Strong winds up to 70km/h will produce blowing snow from Montreal west towards Kingston and Ottawa.
If you have any travel plans along Highway 401 into Ontario on Monday, I would definitely cancel them. In fact only travel if necessary anywhere across our region on Monday. I would definitely consider working from home if this is an option for you.
Temperatures will warm briefly in Montreal on Monday, up to -4C (25F). Skies should clear behind the storm on Tuesday, with colder temperatures returning. Another system will bring us more snow on Wednesday followed by another surge of arctic air to end the work week.
